Climate change brings more extreme weather toward Rockford

climate change

Chief Meteorologist Alex Kirchner outlines what impacts we could see from a changing climate

Our climate is a lot warmer than Earth Days in the past. Rockford is 3 degrees warmer on average than 50 years ago, which is higher than the national average. 3 degrees doesn't sound like much, but it makes a huge difference.

2023EarthDay_rockford_en_title_lg.jpg

As our climate warms at an unnatural and alarming rate, heat impacts are felt year-round. They come as more intense, more frequent, and potentially deadly heat waves. Warmer winters mean less cold air events, but they may get more intense as harsh Arctic air isn’t as bottled up as it used to be. 

Pests like ticks and mosquitoes don’t die off as much during winter and become bigger nuisances. Melting ice sheets and glaciers cause sea levels to rise. This contaminates fresh water sources and threatens coastal communities with flooding and storm surge.

Our weather in general gets more intense. We’ll see stronger storms and hurricanes more frequently. Warmer air holds more moisture, so rainfall becomes more intense. We also see more intense droughts, as the weather goes to the extreme of being either too wet or too dry.

2023SevereWeather_STP_en_title_lg.jpg

Rockford and Illinois may see the traditional "Tornado Alley" shift our way. This could lead to more damaging storms and tornadoes in the near future each spring and summer.

2023PlantingZones_MinT_rockford_en_title_lg.jpg

Our planting zones are shifting. Northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin farmers may have to start planting and farming like their counterparts in Missouri and southern Illinois, because their normal climate is becoming our new normal. The growing season is also lengthening, which means more pests for longer, and a much longer allergy season.

The quicker we stop our influence on the climate, the faster we can blunt some of the worst impacts that lie ahead. 

Chief Meteorologist

Alex Kirchner is the Chief Meteorologist at 13 WREX. Alex is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist from the Americal Meteorological Society, and his work has earned numerous awards including 3 regional Emmy awards.

