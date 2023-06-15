Clearer and slightly cooler weather comes Friday

Our air quality hit unhealthy levels at times Thursday, but that improves at the end of the work week thanks to a cold front coming through.
Wildfire smoke from Canada thickened up over the area, but the cold front helps sweep out the air momentarily. You should see improvement in air quality and the haze by Friday morning. The sky should look a lot clearer.
Under a clearer, sunny sky, Friday stays in the upper 70s thanks to the cold front. A northeast breeze remains light, so comfortable weather stays in place all day.
Over the weekend, Saturday heats back up to the middle 80s under a lot of sunshine. Sunday has similar temperatures, though there is a slight chance at spotty showers and storms so keep an eye out for those.
We really could use some rainfall, as portions of our area are now in drought. Lee and DeKalb counties and all of southern Wisconsin are at moderate drought levels. The rest of the Stateline is abnormally dry and a step away from drought conditions.
Rain isn't coming next week, as things stand right now. The weather remains sunny and warm with highs in the 80s. A few days may get near 90 degrees.