Civil rights leaders to use MLK holiday to inspire young people

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Monday is Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a day on which local civil rights leaders want to make a positive impact on young people in the community.
The Rockford NAACP is holding a virtual event on Monday focusing on speaking to the youth of Rockford. The event will give young people the chance to learn leadership skills and how policies are made, like how Dr. King did.
The event will feature Dr. Jerome Reide, who serves as a legislative liaison for the Michigan Department of Civil Rights.
Rockford NAACP President Rhonda Robinson says it is important that young people learn the legacy of Dr. King.
"I feel like, in this day and time, that the younger generation? They don't quite understand," Robinson says. "It's up to the older generation to make sure they understand."
Tomorrow's virtual event will focus on voting rights and redistricting, a relevant topic as midterm elections are coming up in the fall.
Robinson says knowing who you are represented by in local government is extremely important.
"It goes all the way to how our streets look, how our residents are taken care of. So I think tomorrow will be a good lesson, a good teaching lesson."
The event will take place from 5:30 to 7:30 tomorrow evening on the Rockford NAACP's Facebook page.