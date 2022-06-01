City-Wide Bicycle Lane Stripping

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Yesterday it was announced that city-wide pavement stripping for shared bicycle lanes would begin and last through August. This operation is dependent on weather conditions and is subject to change.
This weeks schedule is as follows:
- Cumberland from Fulton to Harlem
- Ethel from N. 2nd Street to Prospect Street
- 1 st Avenue from Williams Park to 12th Street
- E. State Street from N. Water Street to 3rd Street
- 5 th Avenue from 5th Street to 6th Street
- Broadway from 6th Street to 11th Street
- 23rd Avenue from 7th Street to 9th Street 23rd Avenue from 9th Street to 11th Street
- 28th Avenue from Charles to East High School entrance
Citizens are urged to approach striping crews at a reduced speed that is below posted speed limits. Proceed with caution traveling into the lane adjacent to the pavement striper and maintain a safe distance. Changing lanes in close proximity to the pavement striping crew is not recommended.
Recent changes in EPA Regulations have mandated that manufacturers remove solvent-based driers from striping paint, thus creating extended drying times.