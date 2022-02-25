City of Oregon may change its form of government

OREGON (WREX) — The City of Oregon is moving one step closer to changing its form of government.
Oregon Mayor Ken Williams announced Friday that a referendum will be put on the next qualifying election ballot that would change the form of government.
In a news release, Williams says a group of residents requested the mayor form an ad hoc committee to research/discuss a change of local government.
The group returned a recommendation to pursue the Council-Manager form of government to the Oregon City Council, who agreed to pursue the request.
Mayor Williams says the city would still elect a mayor and council like it does currently, with the council voting to set policies. The city manager, who reports to the council, then has the executive authority to carry out those policies and oversee our day-to-day operations.
Mayor Williams says this is the final step in shifting routine administrative tasks from the council to a city manager.
"We are about 85% there already but state law requires this last piece to be done by referendum. Our current City Administrator will take the title of City Manager if citizens vote for the change," Mayor Williams said.
The City of Oregon established the position of City Administrator in 2020.