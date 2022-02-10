City of Beloit Police Department holding community meetings addressing violence

BELOIT (WREX) — After a violent start to the year, the City of Beloit Police Department is holding multiple community meetings focusing on how to reduce violent crime and other initiatives.
The first two meetings will focus on the Beloit Police Department’s initiatives to address violent crimes and how the community can assist. The city says meetings will have identical content to provide accessibility to those in the Hackett and Merrill neighborhoods:
- 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 16, 2022; Hackett Elementary School, 625 8th St.
- 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 17, 2022; Merrill Community Center, 1428 Wisconsin Ave.
The city says last two meetings will focus on use of force and the Beloit Police Department’s mental health initiatives. The city says meetings will have identical content to provide accessibility to those in the Hackett and Merrill neighborhoods:
- 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 23, 2022; Hackett Elementary School, 625 8th St.
- 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 24, 2022; Merrill Community Center, 1428 Wisconsin Ave.
Last month, Beloit saw three separate murders in four days.