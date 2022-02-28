City: High overtime Rockford Fire Department stems from COVID-19

ROCKFORD (WREX) — We're learning more about why the Rockford Fire Department used nearly 20 percent of their overtime budget in January.
According to Carrie Haggerty, the Finance Director for the City of Rockford, tells 13 WREX the spike in overtime is from COVID-19 quarantine and cases amongst workers. She added there are no major worker shortages for the police and fire departments.
New data from the City of Rockford showed both the police department and the fire department were over budget in January. The Rockford Fire Department has used 19% of their overtime budget in just the first month of the year, an increase of more than $230,000 from Jan. 2021. The police department, meanwhile, used ten percent of their annual overtime budget.
Haggerty says overtime numbers for the fire department in February are much closer to budget standards.