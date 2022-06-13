City First Church to distribute food, diapers, and wipes on Tuesday

ROCKFORD -- City First Church invites anyone in need of food, diapers, or wipes to a drive-through distribution at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 14.
The event is open while supplies last at the Main Auditorium Parking Lot at 5950 Spring Creek Road in Rockford.
The distribution event will be contactless.
Recipients are requested to remain in their vehicle while volunteers place food, diapers or wipes into car trunks.
In order to receive multiple boxes of food, City First Church asks that people make room in their trunk ahead of time.
