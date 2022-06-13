 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO 8 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Peak afternoon heat index values between 105 to 109
degrees expected Tuesday and Wednesday.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest Indiana and north central and
northeast Illinois.

* WHEN...From noon Tuesday to 8 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Humidity may be lower on Wednesday with
high temperatures still in the mid to upper 90s.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

City First Church to distribute food, diapers, and wipes on Tuesday

ROCKFORD -- City First Church invites anyone in need of food, diapers, or wipes to a drive-through distribution at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 14.

The event is open while supplies last at the Main Auditorium Parking Lot at 5950 Spring Creek Road in Rockford.

The distribution event will be contactless.

Recipients are requested to remain in their vehicle while volunteers place food, diapers or wipes into car trunks. 

In order to receive multiple boxes of food, City First Church asks that people make room in their trunk ahead of time.

To learn more about the event, visit City First Church.

