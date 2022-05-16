Christian Life Schools appoints new Head of School

ROCKFORD -- Dr. Judy Swanson Bethge has been named as Head of School at Christian Life Schools after a nationwide search.
“Judy is an accomplished leader who has a passion to see students excel," said the Rev. DeWeerdt in his announcement, speaking on behalf of the church leadership and board of directors.
"Her vision is to build teams of like-minded educators to be effective, empowered, and impactful in their classrooms."
Previously, Dr. Bethge worked at both Harvest Christian School in Elgin and Louisiana State University at the National Center for Biomedical Research and Training.
“A decade ago, the Lord called me to leave my career as an attorney and start a new path into Christian Education,” Dr. Bethge explained.
“My heart is for students to discover God's purpose and calling in their lives, and be equipped for a lifetime of learning, leadership, and service wherever He leads them.”
Dr. Bethge's education includes a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Political Science from Wheaton College in Wheaton; a Juris Doctor from the University of Illinois College of Law in Champaign, IL; a Master of Arts in Teaching from National-Louis University in Wheeling, IL; and a Doctor of Education Degree from Liberty University in Lynchburg, VA.