Chilly, yet typical early Midwestern spring conditions are in store for us next week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Conditions for the rest of today and into tomorrow are being influenced by a high-pressure system. The Stateline sees a change in pattern by midweek with mild temperatures and some soaking rain.
Sunny but Cold:
Temperatures this morning were slow to warm and struggled to warm into the upper 30s for the day today. The Stateline will see clear skies and cooler temperatures into tonight as well.
With clear skies and a light breeze, temperatures will plummet into the upper teens to low 20s for the night tonight. Monday looks to be a copy paste day with slightly warmer temperatures, in the upper 30s to low 40s across the board.
Clouds return to the Stateline by Monday night into Tuesday allowing for temperatures to remain in the low 40s for the day on Tuesday which is still relatively chilly for this time of year.
Similar to last week, a mid-week low pressure system brings some soggy weather into the Stateline.
Soggy Mid-Week:
This system that is going to impact the Stateline is still in many parts out west, so the forecast is still not set in stone. We will be seeing heavy rain, strong winds and even the chance for a thunderstorm to move through mid-week.
Tuesday during the daytime hours remains dry and cloudy for the most part. Temperatures struggle to warm into the 40s during the day before we see a rather mild Wednesday.
Showers are expected for the overnight hours of Tuesday and will get heavier as the night progresses. Heaviest rain looks to be during the day on Wednesday. Temperatures warm into the low to mid 60s before dropping back to slightly above freezing for Wednesday night.
As this low-pressure system progresses eastward the Stateline continues to see some precipitation into the day for Thursday. Temperatures struggle to warm again into the 40s.
The Weekend Ahead:
The first few days of April look unseasonably cold but mostly dry. Temperatures remain in the low to mid 40s for the end of the week before we warm into the 50s for the weekend!
Fingers crossed that spring is here to stay!!!