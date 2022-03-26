Chilly weekend leads to a soggy midweek

ROCKFORD (WREX) —Cold air mass sits on top of the Stateline and remains in place for the next couple of days. Sunny conditions return for Sunday however we remain chilly!
Winter makes a comeback:
The Stateline woke up with a dusting of snow on cars and on the ground as the low-pressure system moves to the east. Temperatures are struggling to warm into the 30s today, but clouds help us stay warm. The gusty conditions are calming down, but we could see some gusts into tonight.
Tonight we see clouds slowly exit the Stateline allowing temperatures to tumble back into below freezing. Overnight lows will sit in the low 20s but tumble into the teens for the early morning hours of Sunday.
High pressure influences our Sunday through Monday weather allowing for abundant sunshine but still remains chilly. Temperatures reach the mid to upper 30s for our Sunday and Monday.
Incoming Rain for the Mid-Week:
Similarly to the past week a mid week low pressure system is incoming to switch up the pattern. Cloudy skies return for Monday night until at least Thursday.
Tuesday looks to remain cloudy for most of the day before our first round of soaking rains return for the Stateline, temperatures warm into the 40s for Tuesday.
Rain looks to return Tuesday afternoon/evening into Wednesday, we do have a chance to see some thunderstorms and gusty winds during this time frame as well. Temperatures warm into the upper 50s for the day on Wednesday.
The Weekend Ahead:
Chances for rain continues into Thursday, however the day does not look to be a complete wash-out. Temperatures drop back into the mid 40s to kick off the first couple days of April.
The end of the work week looks to be a flip of a coin, the Stateline returns to sunny skies and temperatures well above freezing. Fingers crossed that spring is here to stay!!!