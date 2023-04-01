Chilly temperatures tonight lead to more spring like conditions ahead

After a cloudy and cold day today, temperatures gradually warm back up into spring-like conditions return as does the chance for some severe weather.
Tonight, temperatures will settle back into the upper 20s to low 30s with mostly clear skies and calming winds.
Plentiful sunshine returns for Sunday, allowing temperatures to return to the 60s. This spring-like temperatures will stick around for a few days to begin next week.
This warmth does come with some storm chances, primarily on Tuesday, possibly seeing the return of stronger storms in the Midwest. Once this next round of potential severe weather passes temperatures settle back into the 50s with sunshine.
Stay tuned to the forecast throughout the weekend as details become clearer on our specific threats with Tuesday's system.