Chilly temperatures take over this weekend

Friday night stays quiet with winter-like weather briefly returning into the weekend.
Friday evening will feature temperatures falling through the 40's as overnight lows are expected to hit the low to middle 30's.
Partly cloudy skies are expected tonight with dry conditions remaining. Temperatures may fall as low as 29° prompting a Freeze Warning for Stephenson and Jo Daviess County. This will go into effect at 1 a.m. until 9 a.m. Whiteside and Carroll counties will see a Freeze Watch for the same hours.
Saturday's forecast highs only climb into the mid to upper 40's as we remain chilly. There is slight chance for a few showers to move through and with temperatures cooler, rain showers may see some snow mixing in.
There showers will exit by the evening and are not expected to bring a big impact to the area.
Sunday stays dry with afternoon temperatures getting close to the 50's. Cloud cover will dominate as we stay dry with a light breezy. Winds may gust up to 20 mph.
Overnight lows Sunday night will fall into the upper 20's leading to widespread frost into Monday morning. Sunshine will return on for the start of the week as temperatures will slightly recover climbing into the 60's for parts of next week.