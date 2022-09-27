Chilly temperatures lead to a frost advisory

ROCKFORD (WREX) — With fall-like weather remaining into the middle of the week, temperatures overnight will lead to frosty conditions.
Temperatures today have stayed within the 50's for a cool but sunny and comfortable day. As we head into the overnight hours, temperatures will truly drop.
The drop in temperatures will lead to a Frost Advisory that will go into effect at midnight until 8 a.m. Wednesday for most of our area. Temperatures may drop as low as 34°. Some spots further to the west may drop into the lower 30's.
If you have any plants outdoors, bring in them indoor if possible or cover sensitive outdoor plants.
Sunshine will take over for Wednesday as forecast highs will stay within the upper 50's. Wednesday night will bring another threat for frost with overnight lows to drop back into the middle to upper 30's.
As we get closer to the end of the week, afternoon highs will slowly start to climb. Thursday will bring us back into the middle 60's with the 70's returning into the weekend. Temperatures during the night will only drop into the 50's through the weekend as we slightly warm up.
Dry and sunny conditions will remain as the temperatures slowly climb. The extended forecast drops us back into the upper 60's with more sunshine.