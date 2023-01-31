Chilly temperatures continue tonight before warmer temperatures return

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Clear skies and cold temperatures return for tonight as January ends on a colder note.
Another unpleasantly cold night is ahead as temperatures drop back into the negative single digits across the area tonight, with wind chills also dropping as low as -13°.
Wednesday morning will be a cold start but temperatures will be gradually warming into the mid to upper 20's with sunny skies. Thursday might get a little bit warmer than that, with temperatures in the upper 20's to low 30's! We get a little break from the brutal wind chill values for Wednesday and Thursday, wind chill values stay in the teens.
Another round of chilly air is in the forecast for Thursday night into Friday. Daytime high temperatures for Friday remain in the teens dropping to the single digits overnight.
Warmth returns for Saturday and Sunday as temperatures return to the 30's as we continue to stay dry.