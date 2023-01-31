 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH FOR AN ICE JAM IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by an ice jam is possible.

* WHERE...A portion of north central Illinois, including the
following area, Winnebago.

* WHEN...Through Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...Rock River may rise out of its banks flooding
residential property and streets along the river. Localized water
level fluctuations are also possible.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- River ice spotters and river gauges indicate a developing ice
jam on the Rock River between Bauer Parkway and Latham Road
near Machesney Park. Localized flooding may develop quickly
along the river if ice jam worsens.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Flood Watch means flooding is possible, but not yet certain, based
upon the latest forecasts. Persons with interests along area rivers,
creeks, and other waterways should monitor the latest forecasts and
be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Chilly temperatures continue tonight before warmer temperatures return

  • 0
tonight 1.png

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Clear skies and cold temperatures return for tonight as January ends on a colder note. 

Another unpleasantly cold night is ahead as temperatures drop back into the negative single digits across the area tonight, with wind chills also dropping as low as -13°. 

Tomorrow Whole Day Heat Index.png

Wednesday morning will be a cold start but temperatures will be gradually warming into the mid to upper 20's with sunny skies. Thursday might get a little bit warmer than that, with temperatures in the upper 20's to low 30's! We get a little break from the brutal wind chill values for Wednesday and Thursday, wind chill values stay in the teens.

Meteorgram 5-DAY FORECAST AM VERSION.png

Another round of chilly air is in the forecast for Thursday night into Friday. Daytime high temperatures for Friday remain in the teens dropping to the single digits overnight. 

Warmth returns for Saturday and Sunday as temperatures return to the 30's as we continue to stay dry. 

Have a news tip? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Recommended for you