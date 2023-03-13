Chilly start to the week as dry conditions settle in

Chilly conditions continue making the middle of March feel a lot like the end of January. Sunshine and warm temperatures return for the end of the week.
Similar to the weekend scattered snow showers and flurries are expected throughout the rest of the day today as an area of low pressure continues to push to the east. Sunshine may peek through the clouds today providing little warmth as temperatures reach the low 30s.
Breezy conditions pick up into the afternoon where we could have gusts between 30 to 35 mph at times. Breezy conditions and cold temperatures will make it feel like temperatures are in the upper teens to low 20s for the rest of the day and into tonight.
Clouds start to fizzle out overnight and temperatures drastically drop back into the low to mid-teens with wind chills of the single digits to low teens.
Sunshine returns tomorrow with temperatures still remaining chilly in the mid 30s for the day. We continue to stay dry into Wednesday with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the low to mid 40s. Light showers move in overnight Wednesday into the early morning of Thursday. Temperatures remain mild for the day Thursday as soggy conditions continue throughout the day.
By Friday the system moves east allowing for some cooler temperatures to follow, snow could mix in with rain by Friday and chilly weather sticks around for a few days.
As we head into the weekend, we start cloudy and cold. Temperatures drop into the low 20's as wind chill values will fall into the single digits and teens making for a cold start to our Saturday. We gradually warm back into the 30s for Saturday and back into the upper 30s to low 40s for Sunday.
Sunshine takes us through the first few days of Spring next week as temperatures warm back into the upper 40's.