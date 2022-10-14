Chilly start to the end of the week leads to a cold week next week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The end of the week brings some cool temperatures mixed with windy conditions. Temperatures continue to be chilly for the start of next week.
This morning temperatures were in the low to mid 30's with a few clouds overhead. Temperatures have since warmed into the mid to upper 30's with partly to mostly cloudy skies.
Skies remain cloudy for the rest of the day ahead as a low-pressure system to our north provides clouds, winds, and shower chances. Temperatures struggle to warm into the mid 50's for the day with a rather gusty southwest wind in store for the day, winds may gust to 30 mph, adding an extra chill to the air.
Scattered showers make their way in this afternoon into the evening. While light in nature, not everyone will see these showers. As the night progresses, we see temperatures drop again into the low 30's and clouds start to fade away,
The pattern ahead remains clear and cool for the most part. Saturday starts chilly in the low 30's with patchy frost on the ground. The weekend features the warmest temperatures for at least a week as we start to get colder air into the Stateline.
The start of the week features sunny skies however that sunshine provides little warmth as cold Canadian air works its way into the area. High temperatures only get into the mid to upper 40's for both Monday and Tuesday. Overnight lows sit below freezing for both days as well.
By the end of next week, we gradually warm back up to average high temperatures, with highs in the 60's and lows in the 40's with abundant sunshine and little to no precipitation expected.