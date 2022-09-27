Chilly for another day before transitioning back into warm temperatures ahead.

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Dry, cool but sunny conditions continue this week. We gradually warm back to more seasonable temperatures for the end of the week.
Brisk Start:
Temperatures were cool to start this morning in the upper 30's to low 40's with clear skies. Skies remain clear with a few fair weather cumulus clouds popping up by the afternoon hours.
High temperatures only get to the upper 50's for the day with breezy conditions will sticking around. Wind gusts may increase up to 25 miles per hour today.
A cold front will sweep through this afternoon into tonight, generally cold fronts bring rain and storms however this one remains dry and helps to usher in cooler air into the Stateline. Tonight, overnight lows will fall into the middle to upper 30's.
Patchy frost could develop overnight tonight in low lying areas, with that being said if you still have any sensitive plants consider bringing them inside or covering them to protect from such cool temperatures.
Midweek outlook:
Tomorrow will start similar to today with chilly temperatures and clear skies. High temperatures will return to the upper 50's to low 60's with sunny skies. Overnight temperatures once again drop into the upper 30's,
We start to transition back to more seasonable temperatures by Thursday as a the high pressure system moves to the east. Temperatures rebound back into the middle 60's with sunshine still overhead. Overnight lows will stay within the middle 40's for slightly warmer temperatures returning into the rest of the week.
By Saturday, forecast highs will climb back into the lower 70's as conditions stay dry and warm into next week ahead.