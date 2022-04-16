Chilly Easter weekend leads to a more spring like week ahead

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Chilly temperatures continue into the day on Easter with the potential for showers into Sunday evening. We start to feel more spring-like temperatures as we get into the week ahead.
Cooler Holiday weekend:
Sunny skies with some puffy clouds have ruled the forecast for the day today. Temperatures remain in the upper 40s for the afternoon. Breezy conditions have returned, and gusts could reach up to 30 miles per hour.
Winds calm down into the evening and clouds exit the Stateline allowing for temperatures to quickly drop into the upper 20s for the second night in a row.
Sunday morning temperatures are chilly to start in the upper 20s rising to the mid 40s by the afternoon hours. The Stateline could see some sun for the morning, but clouds continue to build in as the afternoon goes on.
Rain showers come in during the evening and overnight hours of Sunday. Showers are expected after 7 p.m. With temperatures dropping into the lower 30's, we may see a rain and snow mix with some spots seeing just snow. Accumulations remain under an inch on grassy surfaces, just a slushy mix on the roadways.
The week ahead:
This system will continue into the early morning hours as snow showers transition back to rain and eventually exit the Stateline by the afternoon hours. Cloudy skies stick with us, and temperatures remain chilly in the mid 40s. Winds return for the afternoon and evening hours of Monday, gusting around 30 miles per hour at times.
Tuesday the clouds' part allowing for sunny skies and temperatures in the low 50s. We see the warming trend continue into mid-week as temperatures for Wednesday get close to 60 degrees, with some showers expected.
Looking ahead:
Thursday is similar to Tuesday with mostly sunny skies and temperatures a little bit warmer in the upper 60s. Clouds and rain chances return for the evening hours and continue into the morning of Friday.
Temperatures look like they warm into next weekend where we could see sunny skies and temperatures in the mid to upper 70s!