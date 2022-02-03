Chilly but quiet weather settles in for the rest of the week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After some snow showers were seen yesterday, a much quieter pattern settles in along with mild temperatures ahead.
Rest of week:
Thursday kicks off with overcast skies along with chilly temperatures, sitting in the lower teens for most. Wind chills have dropped below zero for many spots as wind chills will struggle to warm out of the negatives into the afternoon.
Breezy conditions may be noticed today as well with winds gusting up to 25 miles per hour throughout the day. With wind chills below zero for parts of your Thursday, conditions will feel chilly. Winds will weaken into tonight.
Cloud cover will dominate early as it begins to move away from the area. Late this morning into the early afternoon, well begin to see a gradual clearing with a chance to see some sunshine later today.
The overnight hours conditions will remain clear but colder. Forecast lows are set to reach the lower single digits with the wind chills falling below zero once again.
Friday will bring back some of that sunshine as temperatures slowly start to warm, climbing into the lower 20's. There is a slight chance for flurries to sweep through the area. Chances increase after noon with the system expected to exit quickly, leaving the rest of the day dry but chilly.
Weekend:
The weekend will bring back some slightly warmer conditions as sunshine will take control. Saturday's forecast highs are expected to reach the middle 20's with lots of sunshine expected. Overnight lows will fall into the teens as some cloud cover will join us for Sunday.
Sunday's temperatures are expected to break 30 degrees as mostly cloudy skies are likely. The weekend will bring sunshine back to the area as temperatures begin to climb into the 30's.
Looking ahead into next week, we may still fall into the upper 20's before we see a handful of above freezing days. The remainder of the forecast also looks to stay dry with a mix of both sun and clouds expected.