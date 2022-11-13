Chilly and Cloudy week ahead with snow and arctic air in the forecast!

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A short lived 'warm-up' comes to start the week ahead before we see our first measurable snowfall of the season and a cold end of the week.
Cloudy start:
Tonight, clouds stick in the forecast, however there could be a few times where the clouds thin out or clear out. Depending on that we could see temperatures in the upper teens to low 20s for the rest of the night.
Hopefully you got out and enjoyed the sunshine today as we see a few days of cloudy and cold conditions ahead. Monday remains mostly cloudy and warm as our next system moves in.
Monday high temperatures look to sit in the upper 30s to low 40s, overnight lows in the low to mid 20s.
Tuesday/Wednesday Snow
Our next focus shifts to Monday night and Tuesday morning. Right now, it looks like the snow holds off until late Monday night into early Tuesday morning however the heaviest snow looks to be during the morning commute.
Since we have been seeing cooler temperatures ahead of this system, any untreated surfaces could see some slushy accumulation, especially on bridges and overpasses.
This system quickly leaves us by Tuesday afternoon, accumulations could be between a dusting to an inch of snow for most of the area.
We remain quiet for Tuesday night into Wednesday morning however another round of snow is expected for Wednesday afternoon and evening. This round will not add any additional accumulations from Tuesday.
Temperatures for both Tuesday and Wednesday remains consistent with highs in the mid to upper 30s and lows in the mid to upper 20s.
Make sure to stay tuned to later updates as the system comes into better view.
Mid-week and Beyond:
Clouds remain in the forecast for some of Thursday as a cold-front moves in bringing with it a few flurries. By Thursday evening we see our first wave of cold temperatures move in.
The end of the week could see record cold air as high temperatures struggle to stay in the mid 20s with overnight lows dropping into the teens. We could see this cold shot last into some of the weekend however it is still a little too far away to tell. Make sure to stay tuned for updates this week as it becomes clearer.