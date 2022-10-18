Chilly and blustery conditions remain with a warmup on the horizon

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Frigid weather takes over before temperatures jump well above average into the weekend.
This morning is off to a cold start with most of us walking out the door to the lower 30's. Temperatures will only climb into the middle 40's with blustery conditions also remaining. Winds will gust up to 30 miles per hour into the afternoon.
Sunshine will dominate later as cloud cover will slowly exit during the morning. With the breezy conditions expected, wind chills will be within the middle to upper 30's for a cold day overall.
Even cooler temperatures will arrive later tonight with overnight lows dropping into the upper 20's. With a breeze remining and temperatures dropping, it will feel like temperatures are in the upper teens as you head out the door Wednesday morning.
Afternoon highs by Wednesday will warm back into the middle 40's as we see warmer weather slowly returning. Thursday will take us into the upper 50's and by Friday forecast highs are expected to reach the upper 60's. near 70°.
Sunshine will take us through the rest of the week as we stay dry and the 70's will settle in for the weekend. Sunday will bring breezy winds before an active pattern kicks off next Monday.