Children 5 to 11 years old now authorized for Covid booster shot

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- On Tuesday, May 16, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced authorization of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 years old.
The FDA said in a statement that children in this age group can get a booster shot at least five months after they've received the primary two doses.
The booster shot itself is 10 micrograms, which is a third of the amount of dosage given to people ages 12 and up.
The CDC's data reveals that less than a third of the 28 million 5-to-11-year-old children in the United States have received two doses of a Covid vaccine.
NBC News reported on clinical trial results released in April and found that a booster shot raised antibody levels against both the original and the omicron strains of Coronavirus.
The decision made by the FDA will now go to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention for a recommendation about how the boosters should be used for the 5 to 11 age group.
CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky is anticipated to issue final recommendations following an upcoming Thursday meeting of the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.