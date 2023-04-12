Chicago to host 2024 Democratic National Convention

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/ THIS EVENING... * Affected Area...Lake IN, Porter, Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Lake IL, Ogle, Lee, Newton, De Kalb, Jasper, Kane, DuPage, Cook, La Salle, Benton, Kendall, Grundy, Will, Kankakee, Livingston, Iroquois and Ford. * Timing...Through 7 PM CDT Wednesday. * Winds...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 20 percent. * Impacts...Dry fuels, low relative humidity, and strong winds will create conditions favorable for the rapid spread of wildfires. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&