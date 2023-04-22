Chicago Sky coach and other stars lead youth girls skills camp in Rockford

Weather Alert

...Near Freezing Temperatures Tonight, Followed by Below Freezing Temperatures Outside of Chicago Sunday night... Temperatures will fall into the lower to middle 30s tonight, with some locations possibly dropping just below freezing for a brief period late tonight. However, continued cloud cover and winds of 5 to 10 mph should prevent the formation of widespread frost. Nevertheless, some sensitive vegetation could be damaged by the cold weather tonight. The area has a better chance of having widespread frost and subfreezing temperatures Sunday night, especially outside of Chicago. A freeze watch has been issued for this period.