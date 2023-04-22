Chicago Sky coach and other stars lead youth girls skills camp in Rockford

ROCKFORD — Chicago Sky Head Coach and General Manager James Wade, former WNBA Chicago Sky player Linnea Harper, and Ajah Davis of Northern Illinois University were all guest coaches at the Elite Girls Basketball Camp on Saturday.
The event was held at the UW-Health Sports Factory in Rockford.
The camp was designed for intermediate to advanced players grades four through high school looking to improve on their game skills and strategies to take their games to the next level.
"I mean, we're here basically to promote basketball and, and support the passion that these young ladies have, you know, demonstrated," Chicago Sky Head Coach and GM James Wade said.
"So it's always, you know, a part of, you know, my goal and purpose to help promote basketball and, and just support the passion that they that they have for the game."
Linnae Harper grew up in Chicago and played her high school ball at Whitney Young.
She says giving back to camps like these are important because they were never offered to her growing up.
"Just thinking back to when I was their age, we didn't have opportunities like this, if there weren't camps, it was primarily boys, you know, so to be in a space in an amazing gym like this and Rockford actually far from my hometown, it's a blessing," she said.
The campers learned from the coaches and athletes on how to be a well-rounded athlete with stations designed to help shoot, defend, pass and rebound.
Now former NIU star Ajah Davis may be moving on from DeKalb as she prepares to transfer to Seton Hall, but still loves giving back to her community, especially if it means helping grow the game she's most passionate about.
"Just knowing where it came from I always do research on the people who had started basketball for us, but just to see how far much how far we have to go in where we're at now," Davis said.
"It's super exciting and if I can always be a part of that, I will be."
The Rockford Park District has set a focus on girls athletics in the Rockford area and Lamont Jones, General Manager of the Rockford Park District says that opportunities to help give young women the chance to play, are a plenty in the area.
"Last year, we had over 148 girls take part in our first ever high school girls flag football program," Jones said.
"That's one of the fastest growing sports in the country, but actually, this camp here gives our girls just that opportunity to to continue to work on skill development, you know, learning from the best coaches in the area, but also making relationships and friends with the people they haven't you know, never met."
Campers who attended the event on Saturday came as far as the Northwest Suburbs to as far as Detroit to learn from some experienced basketball leaders.