Chicago City Council approves $1.74 bid amongst other area casino projects

CHICAGO -- WMAQ reports that the Chicago City Council has approved a $1.74 billion project to bring a casino to the city's River West Neighborhood.
The site will be constructed at the former Tribune Publishing plant in River North and bring in nearly 3,000 permanent jobs.
This decision comes amongst other casino property developments in the Rockford and Beloit areas.
WREX reported May 11 that Hard Rock is hoping to speed up its construction phases on both the hotel and casino proposed off State Street and Interstate 90 in Rockford.
The Hard Rock is expected to bring 1,200 permanent jobs and 200-250 hotel rooms.
WREX reported on May 13 that The Bureau of Indian Affairs has been given final approval to place 33 acres of land into trust for the Ho-Chunk Nation's Beloit Casino project.
Once open, the Beloit Casino project is projected to bring 3,000 construction jobs and 1,300 permanent full-time jobs to the area.