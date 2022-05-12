Chicago Bears Release 2022 Schedule

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The National Football League released all 32 teams schedules for the 2022 season Thursday Night.
The Bears will face the AFC and NFC East next season which include games homes games against teams like Buffalo, Philadelphia and Miami.
Which also includes significant road games against Dallas and New England.
Below is the full schedule for the 2022 Chicago Bears:
Week 1: Vs. 49ers Noon
Week 2: @ Packers 7:20 NBC
Week 3: Vs. Texans Noon
Week 4: @ NY Giants Noon
Week 5: @ Vikings Noon
Week 6: Vs. Commanders (Thursday) 7:15
Week 7: @ Patriots (Monday) 7:30
Week 8: @ Cowboys Noon
Week 9: Vs. Dolphins Noon
Week 10: Vs. Lions Noon
Week 11: @ Falcons Noon
Week 12: @ NY Jets Noon
Week 13: Vs. Packers Noon
Week 14: BYE
Week 15: Vs. Eagles Noon
Week 16: Vs. Bills Noon
Week 17: @ Lions Noon
Week 18: Vs. Vikings TBD