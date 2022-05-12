 Skip to main content
Chicago Bears Release 2022 Schedule

Chicago Bears

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The National Football League released all 32 teams schedules for the 2022 season Thursday Night. 

The Bears will face the AFC and NFC East next season which include games homes games against teams like Buffalo, Philadelphia and Miami.

Which also includes significant road games against Dallas and New England.

Below is the full schedule for the 2022 Chicago Bears:

Week 1: Vs. 49ers Noon

Week 2: @ Packers 7:20 NBC

Week 3: Vs. Texans Noon

Week 4: @ NY Giants Noon

Week 5: @ Vikings Noon

Week 6: Vs. Commanders (Thursday) 7:15

Week 7: @ Patriots (Monday) 7:30

Week 8: @ Cowboys Noon

Week 9: Vs. Dolphins Noon

Week 10: Vs. Lions Noon

Week 11: @ Falcons Noon

Week 12: @ NY Jets Noon

Week 13: Vs. Packers Noon

Week 14: BYE

Week 15: Vs. Eagles Noon

Week 16: Vs. Bills Noon

Week 17: @ Lions Noon

Week 18: Vs. Vikings TBD

