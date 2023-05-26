Chicago Bears host Mini-Monsters clinic at Constance Lane Elementary School

ROCKFORD — Students at Rockford's Constance Lane Elementary School were in for a springtime treat on Friday as the Chicago Bears Mini-Monsters team made a trip to the school.
The Mini Monsters Clinic is a free youth program that stresses the importance of healthy eating, physical activity and proper hydration through fun, non-contact football drills.
Students, third through fifth grades, attended the camp filled with drills similar to those that the pros do.
Former Chicago Bear Ray McElroy even made a special visit, going live on his Instagram with the kids before the event.
Assistant Principal Diane Berogan says it's a fun day for the students, but they also get a chance to learn while being active.
Our kids work hard, our staff works hard we just wanted to experience some happiness and some joy and its been very nice to see everyone having a good time and enjoying themselves out here," Berogan said.
This is just one of many camps that the Bears Mini-Monsters team have hosted in the Rockford area.