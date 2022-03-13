CherryVale Mall holds event featuring dozens of vendors

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A local mall featured many of their vendors this weekend in a monthly showcasing event.
Dozens of vendors and entrepreneurs were out showcasing their products at CherryVale Mall.
Anything from sports memorabilia to clothes and accessories were out throughout the mall for customers to stop and buy.
One of the business owners says events like these are great ways to promote their products.
"You come and you set up, and you sit here until you sell out," says Anna Jordan, Owner of Jazzy Styles and Creations. "I've been here ever since, selling out."
CherryVale Mall hosts the event one weekend every month. More information about the event can be found on their website.