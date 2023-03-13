Cherry Valley has new police chief

CHERRY VALLEY (WREX) — Todd Stockburger took over as chief of the Cherry Valley Police Department Monday, marking a new era for the department. He was formerly police chief in Winnebago for almost 17 years, then worked as the 911 Division Administrator for the City of Rockford before returning to policing with Cherry Valley.
"I missed policing so much that I wanted to get back to it," Stockburger said. "As challenging as policing is today, I had that calling to come back to it. I will do my absolute level best for the men and women in this organization and the community that I serve."
Cherryvale Mall plays a big role in the work that the Cherry Valley Police Department does. There have been some incidents there in recent years, and Stockburger wants to make sure shoppers feel safe when going to the mall.
"The mall does keep us busy," he said. "It's an important part of Cherry Valley. It's been here forever, as far as I remember. The mall is a very, very important component for this organization to pay attention to what happens at the mall on a weekly or daily basis."
Stockburger joined Cherry Valley as a Deputy Chief last year, and after about six months with the department, he takes over as chief for Roy Bethge, who retired. He looks forward to getting to know the people in his community.
"To build those relationships and build that rapport," Stockburger said. "And to build up as much trust as we can, and we will do that through transparency. The more transparent we are as an organization, the more trust it fosters."
Stockburger has more than 24 years of law enforcement experience.