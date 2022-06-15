Cheapest gas prices in Rockford area now above five dollars

Lowest prices in our area, as of June 15 at 8:50 a.m.:
- A 33 Gas and Food, Rockford, $5.17
- BP, Rockford, $5.19
- Shell, Rockford, $5.35
- Circle K, Rockford, $5.38
- Mobil, Rockford, $5.39
Please note that these prices change frequently. For the most updated information, visit GasBuddy's website.
ROCKFORD (WREX) -- GasBuddy reports that the average price of gas in the nation is up 57.1 cents per gallon from a month ago, averaging $5.01 per gallon today.
This surge in pricing comes on the heels of seasonal demand coupled with supply constraints stemming from the pandemic.
Other factors affecting supply are gasoline inventory plunges, Russian oil supply sanctions amidst the war on Ukraine, and lowered U.S. refining capacity.
In the Rockford area, gasoline prices have risen 6.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $5.26 per gallon in a survey of 139 Rockford-area gas stations.
Prices in Rockford are 53.2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and are $2.07 per gallon higher than a year ago.
“For the first time ever, last week saw the national average reach the $5 per gallon mark, as nearly every one of the nation's 50 states saw prices jump. For now, the upward momentum may slow down, but prices are still just one potential supply jolt away from heading even higher," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
"Gasoline demand, while rising seasonally, is still well below previous records, but remains impressive with prices in all states at record levels. Should the rise in price finally start to slow demand, we could see some breathing room, but for now, it seems like Americans are proving resilient to record highs."