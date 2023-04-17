 Skip to main content
Charles St. construction expected to last for months

Charles Street closure

The $5.5 million project is expect to shut down a part of Charles St. for several months.

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A busy stretch of Charles Street in Rockford is closed and will stay that way for months, as a $5.5 million construction project is underway. Construction started about two weeks ago, and has seen some early growing pains as drivers navigate the area and try to figure out the detours.

"I think everybody knows the condition of Charles Street was very poor," City of Rockford Director of Public Works Kyle Saunders said. "We're really excited to see this work start. Obviously in the first couple of weeks, just growing pains of how to use the detour routes appropriately. We're going to be adding some additional signage to try to remind people. But all things considered, I think we're off to a good start."

Charles Street is closed from 28th Street to Parkside Drive, essentially from East High School to the Dunkin. Although it causes some inconvenience for drivers, it's a big project that needed to happen.

"It needed to get ripped up and fully reconstructed," Saunders said. "It was something that had been in the process for a long time. We were able to shift some funds around and prioritize that. We're really excited. I think the people that use that road on a daily basis are going to really appreciate when it's done and open. Some of the inconvenience tied to construction right now is something we're all just going to have to be patient with."

Saunders says a few people have gotten tickets for driving through the construction zone. Unless you live right in the stretch that's closed down, you're urged to use the detours. Saunders says they hope to finish construction before next school year starts.

