Charges to be announced in Mt. Morris fire that killed pregnant woman

MOUNT MORRIS (WREX) — Charges will be announced in connection to a deadly Mt. Morris house fire in 2020.
Ogle County Sheriff Brian VanVickle says the charges will be announced during a news conference Wednesday afternoon.
The fire happened Nov. 25, 2020 in the 200 block of S. Hannah Ave. A pregnant woman, later identified as 27-year-old Melissa Lamesch, died in the fire along with her unborn child.
Authorities say Lamesch was pronounced dead on the scene.
Mt. Morris Police, Mt. Morris Fire, Office of the State Fire Marshal and the Ogle County Sheriff's Office all investigated the incident.
The news conference is scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m.