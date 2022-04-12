Chances for stronger storms returns tonight and for Wednesday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Tuesday morning is off to a chilly and sunny start as temperatures will soar this afternoon before a chance for stronger storms arrives.
Calm morning:
Temperatures this morning have dropped into the 30's for a chilly start, but sunshine has dominated early. The morning will feature cloud cover slowly building in ahead of a chance for spotty showers into the afternoon.
Winds will increase later today as well with sustained winds of 15-20 miles per hour and gusts up to 30 miles per hour. As breezy winds settle in, temperatures will climb into the lower 70's as a warm front slide through the area.
Light, spotty showers may bubble up this afternoon and closer into the evening as the front moves through. We may see one or two isolated stronger storms overnight as portions of the Stateline is under a 1 out of 5 for severe potential.
The biggest threats will be pockets of heavier rain with stronger windy gusts. Wednesday brings a higher chance for severe storms.
Wednesday's chances:
Showers and thunderstorms will move through the morning hours for Wednesday. Temperatures will be back into the lower 70's for another day. Have an umbrella handy as showers will become more widespread into the afternoon.
If all the ingredients line up just right, we may see some showers and storms turn severe into the evening. The entire Stateline falls under a 2 out of 5 for severe potential for Wednesday. This does include a chance for small hail, damaging wind gusts and a low-end tornado risk.
Stay weather aware into tonight and especially for Wednesday evening.
Cooler and windy:
As the cold front sweeps through the area, it will take any storms and warmer temperatures with it.
We'll drop into the upper 40's if not lower 50's for quite some time as below average temperatures settle in.
Along with being cooler, Thursday will also feature gusty winds. Some gusts may reach to 45 miles per hour, if not slightly over at times. Secure any loose object and hang on to your hats!