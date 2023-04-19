Chances for strong storms return today and follow us into Thursday

Wednesday brings mild temperatures back along with a chance for strong storms, that potential looks to follow us into Thursday.
This morning kicks off with a few light showers moving through with some areas staying dry. Temperatures have dropped into the middle 40's for a slightly warmer start.
As a warm front moves into northern Illinois, there will be a big temperatures difference across our area. Places along the Stateline and into southern Wisconsin will remain into the upper 50's if not lower 60's. The further south you go, the higher the temperatures will climb as the warm front is expected to reach near I-88 bringing the middle to upper 70's to areas further south.
With mild temperatures also come chances for showers and storms. The entire area is under a 1 out of 5 for a severe potential. If storms become severe, damaging winds and hail will be the biggest concern. There will be plenty of dry time today but still grab that umbrella and stay weather aware.
A few storms may bubble up around lunchtime with some dry time expected into parts of the afternoon and early evening. Scattered storms may redevelop into the late evening with more widespread activity expected overnight into early Thursday morning.
Showers and storms are expected to sweep through after midnight. A few storms may bring stronger winds and hail. This will fizzle out before the morning commute, however we may still see a few showers as we head out the door.
By Midday tomorrow, another line of storms is expected move through bringing us another chance for stronger storms. The same threat remains, a 1 out of 5 for severe potential with damaging winds and hail being the biggest concern.
These storms will exit into the early afternoon. If the atmosphere can bounce back with enough energy, the evening may see another round of stronger storms.
Stay weather aware today and tomorrow with these chances for stronger storms.
Dry conditions are expected into Friday with temperatures staying mild, climbing into the lower 60's. The weekend cools of with the upper 40's expected for Saturday and overnight lows this weekend will drop into the lower 30's.