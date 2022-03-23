Chances for showers remain for Wednesday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The middle of the week will see some scattered showers as soggy stretch of weather continues.
Wet Wednesday:
This morning is off to a soggy start with some of the heavier rain exiting but spotty showers continue to linger. You may see a drizzle if not a brief light rain early as we'll see off and on showers throughout the morning.
Along with the chance for rain, foggy conditions have caused limited visibility for some. This patchy fog may stick around until the late morning.
With some dry time expected this morning, scattered to slightly more widespread showers will return later this afternoon. Some showers may have imbedded thunderstorms which will bring pockets of heavier rain.
These showers will continue into the evening before they slowly start to break up for a few spotty showers expected into the overnight hours.
Another chance:
With the showers lingering into tonight and Thursday morning, we may see a chance for a rain and snow mix with our temperatures dropping. Later tonight, lows will fall into the upper 30's for a cooler night ahead. Any showers that remain into the morning may transition into a rain and snow mix.
Thursday afternoon and evening is trending to stay dry with temperatures only reaching into the middle 40's. By Friday, we'll be back into the lower 50's with another chance to see showers, if not a rain and snow mix into Friday evening. Chances remain slim but a shower cannot be ruled out.
The weekend will bring back dry and sunny conditions with temperatures dropping back into the lower to middle 40's.