Chances for showers and storms return Tuesday night

ROCKFORD (WREX) — As warmer temperatures slowly settle in, chances for showers and storms return into Tuesday night.
Tuesday's chance:
We're off to another cooler start as most places have fallen into the 50's. With clear skies seen early, sunshine will dominate for another day with temperatures to climb into the middle 80's.
As we stay dry and sunny for most of the day, a weaker cold front will move towards the area later tonight bringing a chance for showers and storms. Some of this activity may fizzle out before it gets to us, however some places along the Stateline may see some showers and weaker storms.
Most of the evening will stay dry with rain chances increasing after 9 p.m. The showers and storms will be out of the area early into Wednesday morning as we'll see another dry and sunny day.
Heating up:
With a chance for rain returning tonight, we stay dry for Wednesday and Thursday as temperatures quickly warm.
Starting tomorrow, forecast highs are set to reach into the upper 80's with some spots breaking into the lower 90's. By Thursday, the lower 90's are expected to return as are humid conditions.
With temperatures near 90 or into the 90's, dew points will also climb into the upper 50's if not lower 60's. Heat and humidity returns for the middle of the week before another chance for rain returns late Thursday into Friday.
Showers may linger for most of the day on Friday as they will slowly exit into the afternoon. Stay tuned to the forecast more updates.