Chances for severe storms return for Tuesday afternoon

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Tuesday is off to a warm start with a chance for rain and even severe storms into the afternoon.
Severe potential:
This morning is off to a dry and warm start. Temperatures for most are sitting within the lower 70's. Some showers and weaker thunderstorms may move through early this morning.
Most of the area is under a 2 out of 5 for severe potential with all risks on the table. If ingredients line up just right, the biggest concerns will be damaging wind gusts and hail with a low tornado risk for areas further south.
The early afternoon will likely bring us some dry time before a cold front will move through bringing us the chance for strong to severe storms. The timing for storms will be 3 p.m. to midnight with the main window expected after 4 p.m.
Some showers and storms will linger into the early overnight hours before we completely dry out heading into Wednesday.
Slightly cooler:
After the cold front sweeps through today, temperatures will be slightly cooler for the rest of the forecast. The 70's will stick around for a while as we fall closer to average.
Sunshine and dry conditions will return besides a chance for showers late into Wednesday night. The upper 70's will settle in starting Friday and through most of the weekend before another chance for rain returns late Saturday into Sunday.