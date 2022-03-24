Chances for rain stick around through the end of the week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — With another soggy morning, showers will remain through Thursday with another chance returning tomorrow.
Soggy Thursday:
Thursday is off to a chilly and soggy start as scattered showers continue to move through the area. These showers will stick around for most of our morning with some even transitioning into a rain and snow mix if not just snow. You may see a few flakes this morning.
Temperatures have dropped into the middle to upper 30's early, but by the afternoon we will reach into the lower 40's. The showers will slowly begin to exit and tapper off leaving us with a dry night. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 30's overnight for a colder night.
Dry conditions won't last long as showers may return into Friday afternoon and night before we see a dry weekend.
Last chance:
As Friday morning will start out dry but cool, there is a chance for scattered showers to bubble up into the afternoon. As temperatures will drop through the evening, some showers may transition into a rain and snow mix if not just light snow.
Along with the chance for rain. Friday will be quite windy. Winds will increase to 20-25 miles per hour out of the west with gusts up to 35 miles per hour.
The showers and breezy conditions will linger into the overnight hours before drying out into Saturday morning. With the middle 40's expected for Friday, the weekend will see the lower 40's but lots of sunshine as we get a break from the gloomy and soggy weather.