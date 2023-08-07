Chances for rain return later this week

After missing out on rain over the weekend, we have a chance to see a shower or two later this week. Not all areas benefit from the rainfall, as the showers and storms don't look widespread as of yet.
The weather remains quiet through the night. Temperatures fall to the low 60s, while the breezy winds fall to calm levels.
Tuesday starts mainly sunny, then turns partly cloudy through the afternoon. A chance for isolated showers and storms is possible, though these look to be widely hit-or-miss. The storms don't last for long either, so many spots likely end up staying dry or only get a brief round of rain.
Temperatures warm back to the low 80s Tuesday and should remain in the 80s through at least the start of the weekend. We rise to the middle 80s by Thursday, then slowly drop back to the upper 70s by Sunday.
Wednesday for now has the best chance for rain this week. That said, look for any afternoon to evening showers and storms to be scattered. The spotty activity means rain for some but not all spots. Thankfully, any severe activity remains to our south.
Friday could bring showers and storms back to the area, then we maintain dry and sunny weather for the weekend. Slight chances for rain are in play for next week, but that remains too far out for anything definite.