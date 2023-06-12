Chances for rain return late Monday

Our week kicks off on a chilly but sunny note as cloud cover will build in later today with chances for rain also returning.
Temperatures this morning have dropped into the middle 40's for many locations. The record low sits at 44° set back in 1913, 110 years ago! Temperatures fell to 43° breaking that record!
Sunshine dominates early with cloud cover moving in later today. Most of the day stays dry, but chances for rain move in along with the clouds. There may be a few isolated showers this evening with more scattered activity expected overnight and into Tuesday morning.
Tuesday will bring some dry time, but showers may linger into the afternoon before we dry out late Tuesday. The low 70's remain for Tuesday as we warm up midweek.
Sunshine will be back Wednesday with temperatures also returning into the lower 80's. Thursday bumps up into the upper 80's as sunshine still dominates.
Chances for rain start to move back in late Friday night into Saturday. There is some disagreements on this weekends rain, stay tuned to the forecast for more.