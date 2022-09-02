Chances for rain return for the holiday weekend

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Temperatures will warm later today as humidity builds in ahead of a chance for rain.
Heading out the door this morning, cloud cover will hang over head. Temperatures will climb throughout the morning as we'll reach into the middle 80's once again. It may feel like we're a few degrees warmer with humidity also building in as dew points will reach the middle 60's.
Cloud cover will slowly exit into the afternoon as we may see some sunshine return. The weather will stay dry for a majority of the day, but we may see a shower or storm bubble up closer to Iowa overnight. Most of us will stay dry with a better chance for rain coming in on Saturday.
A cold front will move through the upper Midwest bringing us some showers and storms into our holiday weekend. Saturday morning may see some showers, but a better chance comes after 11 a.m. into the afternoon.
The activity will begin to exit into the evening as some shower may linger into the early overnight hours. Sunshine will dominate for our Sunday as temperatures will feel cooler. Afternoon highs will only reach the upper 70's.
Labor Day will feature much of the same weather with temperatures a few degrees warmer.