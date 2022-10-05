Chances for rain return as early as today

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Warm weather is expected through Thursday before a cold front sweeps through bringing cool temperatures and chances for rain.
Wednesday morning is off to a chilly start with some cloud cover over head. Clouds will continue to build in as we turn mostly cloudy into the afternoon. There is a low chance for a sprinkle or light shower into the early afternoon as a cold front moves through, but most spots will remain dry.
A better chance for rain will arrive into Thursday as yet another, stronger cold front arrives. Showers are expected into the afternoon and evening hours. They will exit by Thursday night leaving us with dry and clear conditions.
Temperatures for Thursday will still reach the upper 60's, potentially cracking into the lower 70's before the cooler air takes over. Thursday night will drop us into the upper 30's.
By Friday, forecast highs will struggle to warm out of the lower 50's. Sunny skies will take over once again. Friday night brings a threat for widespread frost and possibly our first freeze with overnight lows dropping below freezing.
Saturday's afternoon highs will be slightly warmer with the upper 50's expected but temperatures will still drop into the 30's for another frosty night.
The end of the weekend will bring back the 60's as sunny skies remain overhead. Temperatures may continue to warm even more into next week with the 70's potentially returning.