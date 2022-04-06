Chances for rain linger for Wednesday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Wednesday brings anything from breezy conditions, sunny skies and even rain as chances for rain remain.
Wild Wednesday:
The overnight rain is slowly exiting the Stateline this morning with some noticing a light rain early. As this system exits, even cloud cover will part ways with us allowing for some sunshine to return.
Some cloud cover will return this afternoon as breezy winds also settle in. Winds may gust near 30 miles per hour, if not slightly over at times. Forecast highs will climb back into the middle 50's this afternoon for another mild day.
As we'll see lots of dry time today, the afternoon does feature a chance for light, scattered showers to bubble up. Some areas may dodge the light showers as mostly cloudy skies will return into tonight with temperatures falling into the middle 30's for a cooler night.
The chance for light, scattered rain sticks with us into the overnight hours, but most will stay dry before more showers build in early into Thursday morning.
Soggy end of week:
With a chance for rain this afternoon, off and on showers will return for most of Thursday. Temperatures will also be cooler with forecast highs set to reach the middle 40's. Breezy conditions will also return with winds gusting near 30 miles per hour.
The showers will begin early into the morning and linger for most of the morning. We'll likely get some dry time through the day. Temperatures will drop into the overnight hours into the lower 30's bringing a chance for a rain and snow mix.
By Friday morning, the Stateline has a chance to see scattered snow showers bringing minor accumulations. With temperatures climbing above freezing throughout the day, snow showers may transition into rain as the activity exits during the afternoon.
After a soggy week, the weekend brings relief and a break from any rain chances. Temperatures will also climb back into the 50's and 60's for Sunday.