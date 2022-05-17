Chances for rain have returned to the area

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Temperatures stay cooler through the middle of the week as rain chances return before a brief warm up.
Cooler with rain:
Tuesday is off to a chilly start with some spots dropping into the upper 40's. Sunshine will dominate early as cloud cover will begin to move in throughout the morning hours.
Temperatures will struggle to reach into the 70's with cooler weather sticking around through Wednesday.
Spotty showers may bubble up during the day with scattered showers expected by the evening. More widespread rain will move in overnight into Wednesday morning. Pockets of heavy rain are possible along with a few rumbles of thunder.
The rain will exit by Wednesday afternoon as temperatures only climb into the upper 60's. Warmer temperatures return into Thursday.
Brief warm up:
With Tuesday and Wednesday staying cooler, the lower 80's return briefly for a warm Thursday.
Along with the warm temperatures, most of Thursday will stay dry as chances for thunderstorms return late into early Friday.
Portions of northwest Illinois are under a 1 out of 5 for severe potential. The greatest chance for strong to severe storms stays well to our northwest into Iowa, southern Minnesota, and western Wisconsin. With a few days still out, some details may change so stay tuned to the forecast.