Chances for rain are back for the middle of the week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — With a cold front expected to move through Wednesday, chances for rain return.
Next chance:
The rest of our Tuesday stays quiet and very pleasant. Temperatures will fall into the upper 60's overnight with some humidity creeping back. Cloud cover will build in for partly cloudy skies expected tonight.
With a cold front expected to sweep through overnight, chances for showers return late tonight early into Wednesday. Most of the activity will be light, scattered and weakening as it reaches our area.
Some of us may stay dry through the overnight hours with a low chance for an isolated storm to develop through the day tomorrow. Mostly dry conditions are favored with temperatures back into the lower 80's.
Another cold front will move through as we head into late Wednesday early Thursday. This may be our next chance for rain as some showers may develop along the front.
Most of Thursday and Friday will stay dry with temperatures within the lower 80's. Pleasant weather will even take us through the weekend as an area of high pressures sets up keeping us dry and sunny.
Heat returns:
After a very pleasant week, the heat will slowly creep back into the first week of August. Temperatures will soar back into the lower 90's as most of next week along is trending to stay dry.
Sunshine and hot temperatures will take over the start of the new month with little no chances for in rain in sight. The 6-10 temperatures outlook features northern Illinois to trend well above average.