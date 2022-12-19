Chance to see significant snow by the end of the week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Stateline could see some flurries tonight before a stronger, more impactful winter storm moves in for the middle of the week.
We finally got to see the sun over the past day or so. Unfortunately, clouds return to the forecast as our next system moves in.
Temperatures tonight will be sitting in the low 20’s with a chance of some flurries and light snow showers. With temperatures warming ever so slightly, snow may transition to a freezing drizzle by the morning hours.
Tuesday afternoon and evening remains quiet and cold. Temperatures sit in the upper 20’s with partly sunny skies.
As the mid-week approaches our focus shifts to the incoming winter storm. Wednesday is the proverbial ‘calm before the storm’ where temperatures start to drop into the low 20s for the day dropping even further into the teens overnight. The winter storm moves in late Wednesday night into early Thursday and continues into some of Friday.
We are a few days out from the event but here is what we do know. The National Weather Service of Chicago has issued a Winter Storm Watch for the chance of blizzard conditions overnight Thursday into Friday morning.
During that time, significant snowfall is forecasted to fall. Strong to even damaging winds will take over, possibly causing power outages. On top of that, bitterly cold wind chills are expected during the height of the storm; most of the Stateline could see wind chill temperatures as low as 25 degrees below zero.
Stay tuned to the forecast as we gain more knowledge about the path of this system and the total snowfall amounts.
Plan ahead if you have any travel plans on Thursday or Friday, leave earlier in the week if you can. Stay tuned to the forecast for more details.