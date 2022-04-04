Cause of Rockford apartment fire ruled accidental; 32 people displaced

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Rockford Fire Department says a fire at Conklin Apartments Sunday night was accidental.
The fire department says the fire was started in relation to hot materials that were placed into storage in the basement of the apartment complex.
Officials were called to the scene just before 5 p.m. Sunday in the 2600 block of Conklin Dr.
The first responders arriving on scene found smoke coming from the front of the apartment complex.
Multiple residents and two cats were rescued by firefighters. One person was treated for minor injuries, authorities said.
The building suffered major fire damage and is condemned, according to the Rockford Fire Department.
A total of 32 people are displaced. The financial loss of the fire is "substantial," according to authorities, but a total is not known.