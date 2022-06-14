Caterpillar announces headquarters moving out of Illinois

DEERFIELD -- Caterpillar announced today via press release that it will move its global headquarters from current location in Deerfield, Illinois to the company's existing office in Irving, Texas in 2022.
“We believe it’s in the best strategic interest of the company to make this move, which supports Caterpillar’s strategy for profitable growth as we help our customers build a better, more sustainable world,” said Chairman and CEO Jim Umpleby.
The press release stated that Caterpillar has had a presence in Texas since the 1960s across various departments.
Caterpillar reports that Illinois remains the largest population of Caterpillar employees worldwide.
U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), and U.S. Representative Cheri Bustos (D-IL-17) today released the following statement regarding the headquarter move:
“Caterpillar’s surprise decision to move its headquarters from Illinois after nearly 100 years is extremely disappointing. While in terms of jobs impact for Illinois, this transition will only directly affect about 1.5 percent of Illinois’ 17,000 Caterpillar employees, we will do everything we can to encourage Caterpillar to not only preserve these jobs, but also follow through on its promise to continue hiring even more Illinoisans in the weeks and months to come, including meeting its 500 hire goal in Decatur and to grow the number of jobs in downstate Illinois.”
Illinois Governor JB Pritzker also released a statement:
"Illinois is on the rise: we’ve built more small businesses than our big state counterparts like California, Texas, New York and Florida; we continue to be a leader in attracting large and midsize corporate relocations; our GDP growth is outpacing its pre-pandemic rate and we’re at our highest population in state history. It’s disappointing to see Caterpillar move their 240 headquarters employees out of Deerfield over the next several years when so many companies are coming in. We will continue to support the 17,400 Illinoisans who work for the company in East Peoria, Mapleton, Mossville, Pontiac and Decatur – which remains Caterpillar’s largest manufacturing plant in North America after the company’s recent expansion. My administration will continue to drive job growth throughout the state, making clear to the world why Illinois is the best state in the nation to live, work, play and do business."