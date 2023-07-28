ROCKFORD (WREX) — Normally, we catch up with area athletes at Rockford City Market every Friday. But with the Market canceled due to weather concerns this week, we're catching up with Peyton Kennedy in the 13 WREX studio.
Kennedy plays basketball at St. Louis University, where she helped the Billikins win the Atlantic-10 tournament title and make the NCAA Tournament for the first time in program history. Kennedy came on strong in the 2nd half of the season, helping SLU surge toward the conference tournament title after struggling to start the year.
Kennedy has high hopes for her senior season in St. Louis, as she prepares to take on an even bigger leadership role. She'll be joined by fellow Rockford native and Auburn High School grad Brooklyn Gray, who's transferring to St. Louis this year. Kennedy was a standout at Boylan, where she scored more than 2,000 points in her career.
Check out the interview above to hear from Peyton Kennedy.